Gambia Tech trains business coaches on responsible agricultural investment

By Arret Jatta

The Gambia Tech Project under Alliance Francaise Banjul and partners recently held a five-day capacity-building training for 25 business coaches and advisors on Responsible Agricultural Investment (RAI).

The training is part of the implementation of the Agri-Accelerator Project, a collaborative

initiative between the FAO, Alliance Française, Gambia Tech, Ministry of Agriculture, and Sabab Lou Foundation with funding from the German Government. The initiative aims to foster responsible agricultural investments by providing young entrepreneurs with essential training, resources, and support to boost productivity and inclusive growth.

This training is designed to improve the capacity of business coaches to be able to effectively support and guide selected agri-entrepreneurs on responsible

agricultural investment and help them to become successful.

Speaking at the opening, Justine Guschlbauer, director of Alliance Francaise, stated that RAl practices ensure a triple performance of investments in terms of profits, people, and the planet. He added that the training is a key initiative under the project seeking to accelerate and sustain the growth of responsible agri-enterprises led by youth.

She expressed optimism that the knowledge and skills gained by the coaches will undoubtedly have a ripple effect touching the lives of young agri-entrepreneurs, strengthening agricultural value chains, and contributing to The Gambia Green Recovery-Focused National Development Plan.

FAO country representative, Shibu Rampedi, described the training as an investment in facilitators who will guide and support young entrepreneurs to ensure their ventures are profitable, sustainable, and socially responsible.

She added that responsible investment goes beyond financial gains but ensures that agricultural businesses contribute to food security and nutrition, respect human rights, protect the environment, and enhance the livelihoods of local communities.

The opening was followed by interactive technical sessions where participants were engaged in insights into the challenges and opportunities of responsible agricultural investment in The Gambia.

The sessions were followed by virtual refresher, and a mentoring phase to reinforce learning outcomes.

Business development coach and mentor, Madeline Ileleji, expressed hope that the training will improve her knowledge and understanding of responsible agriculture investment in the Gambia.