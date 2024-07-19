TRC ENGAGES NBR FOOTBALL CLUB LEADERS

- Advertisement -

The team led by Sadibou Kamaso was recently in the North Bank Region settlement of Kerewan to engage general secretaries and managers of football clubs and academies on the principles of good governance, accountability amongst others.

In his statement at the event, Chairman Sadibou said: “Your presence here today signified the importance of this mission and our shared vision for the future of Gambian football. This gathering ensures that football clubs and academies in this region are up to speed with the latest realities in football governance or management.”

Kamaso added that the progress of Gambian football relies on the collective efforts and collaboration of all including the regional football officials.

“Together, we can achieve the goals of promoting transparency and accountability in our game and enhance the quality of football across the country.

I am optimistic about the outcome of this engagement that promises a bright future for football in this country. Let us share together; let us deliberate together; let us commit to ensuring that we push the agenda of developing Gambian football to the best of our ability,” he told the gathering in Kerewan.