Gambian-Dutch Lions FC qualifies to First Division

Gambian- Dutch Lions FC has qualified to top flight GFF-Baluwo First Division League following a hard-fought 1-2 beating of Gambia Ports Authority FC in the final of a grueling playoff at the late Ousman Saho Field in Yundum.

Despite a downpour of rains, the venue was jam packed because of the high stakes of the match. Dutch Lions opened the scoring in the 10th-minute when Hamang Conteh’s cross was beautifully nodded home by Ebrima Diallo. GPA later equalized with a brilliant header from Sarjo Fofana in the 74th-minute.

As the end of regulation time nears both sides were shifting personnel in anticipation of penalty shoot outs.

Suddenly, Malang Fofana stepped up to write his own history with a splendid goal that effectively won the match and sent the Gambian -Dutch Lions FC into their first ever top flight promotion.

The Lions joined Harts FC and Hawks FC to take the three spots available in the top tier next season. The game brought to an end a remarkable playoff final for promotion to league division one.

Background

The Gambian- Dutch Lions FC was originally called Medical FC. The new owners acquired it in August last year and changed the name to its current one. It is owned by Kemo Ceesay along with his partners from Holland.

Soon after acquiring the club, CEO Ceesay immediately embarked on a massive of recruitment of players and continued the second division league with new vigour finishing third, thus qualifying of for the play offs from where they emerged victorious to start life in the top flight next season.

“So it is basically a ten- month project,” said CEO Kemo Ceesay. He said the team is very aware of the tough challenge ahead and will prepare very well accordingly.” We have to do some more recruitment of good players because it is likely that several of players may have traveled abroad,” he said.