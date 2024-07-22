Gambia Red Cross hosts EIE workshop

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS) in partnership with the International Federation for Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Norwegian Red Cross (NRC) heldn a 3-day workshop which aims to strengthen the RCRC movement’s capacity, community, and cooperation to ensure safer, continued, and equitable access to Education in Emergencies (EiE) and protracted crises.

The theme is “The Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement approach to education – a package of solutions to education needs before, during, and after crises.”

The Red Cross Movement is dedicated to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG4b) “Education for all,” particularly for those most at risk of losing access to education, by providing quality education; ensuring safe, equitable, and continuous access to education; and protecting education from all hazards and ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment, and strengthening the resilience of education systems and communities.

The workshop seeks to broaden and strengthen the Movement’s community of practice and response in education in emergencies by providing an opportunity for peer exchange and learning- sharing of operational experience and good practice and exploring new opportunities in the different national societies; enhancing and applying technical knowledge and skills in EiE with a focus on protection in and of education; improving communication on and advocacy for education in emergencies and the Movement’s role; establish, set further direction for, and contribute to deliverables of three sub-thematic working groups under Working Group 1 of the Global Education Network; as well as strengthening coordination and collaboration in education across Movement components and levels.

The workshop will build the capacities of staff and volunteers from various national societies, and IFRC capacities education in emergencies.

Participants included representatives from Benin, Burundi, Comoros, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Chad, DR Congo, Eswatini, Central Africa Republic, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Namibia, Rwanda, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe, and The Gambia.

Facilitators from IFRC, the Norwegian Red Cross are also present.

Mariama Chaw, representative of the Minister of Basic and Secondary Education, said: “In The Gambia, as in many parts of Africa, the challenges faced by our education system during emergencies are significant. Whether due to natural disasters, health crises, or other unforeseen circumstances, the impact on our children’s education can be profound and long-lasting.”

She noted that the workshop provides a crucial platform to address these challenges head-on and to explore innovative solutions that can ensure the continuity of education in times of crisis.

She expressed the Government’s commitment to implementing policies and frameworks that prioritize the safety and education of our children, even in the most challenging situations.

According to her, this includes investing in resilient educational infrastructures, providing training for teachers on emergency response, and ensuring that their curriculum incorporates essential life-saving information and psychosocial support.

“Quality education during emergencies is not just about keeping children in school; it is about providing a safe haven where they can learn, grow, and heal,” she said.

Fabakaryn Kalleh, president of the Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS), said that the event underscores their unwavering commitment to the educational welfare of children and youth, especially in times of crisis.

He expressed GRCS’s commitment to advancing the cause of Education in Emergencies (EiE).

Mr Kalleh stated that Education in Emergencies is about more than just keeping children in school, noting that it is about ensuring that education continues to be a beacon of hope and a source of stability in the midst of chaos.

He highlighted that schools and other learning environments can offer a sanctuary where children receive not only academic knowledge but also psychosocial support, protection, and essential life skills.

He went on to say that, at the African level, the Red Cross movement continues to play a pivotal role in supporting education in emergencies.

He also expressed the Gambia Red Cross Society readiness to work hand in hand with the Ministry of Education, IFRC, partner National Societies, and communities to ensure that every child in The Gambia has access to quality education, even in the face of emergencies.

Njogou Jeng, National Society Development Officer for IFRC, expressed IFRC’s commitment to Education in Emergency in mitigating the impact of crises on individuals and communities. He added that investment in bettering education is essential for the younger generation to develop their mindset, attitudes and skills needed to be resilient and contribute to lasting peace.