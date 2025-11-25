Tribute to St Peter’s, a national asset

- Advertisement -

By Madi Jobarteh

I entered the gates of St Peter’s Technical High School in Lamin at the age of twelve in 1983 as a fresh, innocent, and inquisitive boy. From the very first day, the school environment struck me as serene and orderly, almost sacred. The administrative building carried a quiet fragrance that seemed to signal seriousness, safety, and promise. Over the next five years, this institution would give me some of the greatest teachers and classmates I have ever known, many of whom have grown to become compatriots in nation-building, colleagues in development work, and friends who feel more like family. That bond endures to this day.

As I pay tribute to this remarkable institution which has carved an indelible niche in the making of The Gambia, I must begin by honouring the administrators and teachers whose values continue to define who I am.

- Advertisement -

When I enrolled, the principal was Father Commer, an Irish man, imposing, handsome, gentle giant, a true man of God who embodied compassion, leadership, and kindness. Naturally, I tested his patience early on with my youthful delinquency. I must have broken a window glass every term. Father eventually put me on quarterdeck, requiring me to pay ten bututs every Monday. After a few weeks, he called me into his office and returned the coins with a gentle but firm reminder to strive to be a good boy. That moment remains etched in my memory. Father was energetic whose presence was always inspiring and determined to make out of us men and women of substance.

My troubles did not end there. I soon encountered other teachers, and the climax came with the arrival of our new principal, Mrs Ann Therese Ndong-Jatta, when I was in Form 2. On the very first morning she entered our classroom, I was mid-air throwing a duster across the room. Tall, bespectacled, impeccably neat, and uncompromising in discipline and excellence, she was every stubborn schoolboy’s nightmare. Yet, as adulthood dawned, I came to appreciate her and all these teachers and the strong foundations they laid. Their insistence on excellence, discipline, and character has stayed with us all our lives.

St Peter’s is a national asset. As the only high school dedicated to technical education at the time, it was an indispensable resource for national development. In fact, if not mistaken, St Peter’s was either the first or among the few schools that introduced computer literacy in the 80s. Today its alumni can be found across the construction and engineering sectors, as well as in governance, policy spaces, and professional institutions as well as international scene. When I look across our national and the global landscape, I see bishops, priests, imams, resident representatives, chiefs of staff, CEOs, ministers, directors, engineers, builders, leaders, and change-makers at home and abroad who proudly trace their roots to St Peter’s.

- Advertisement -

I pay special tribute to the everyday teachers whose dedication shaped our lives. I recall the hardworking and committed foreign teachers; Mr Buckman and Mr. Adjepong from Ghana, Mr and Mrs Kuriakose from India, Mr Ahmad from Pakistan, Mrs. Al-Salihi from Iran, Mr Touray and Miss Masaquoi from Sierra Leone, Mr Webb from the UK as well as Sisters Yvet and Benigna from Ireland, and our Gambia teachers, Mr Secka (woodwork), Mr Bah (French), Vice Principal Mr Manneh, Oustass Saidy Leigh, and many others who formed the backbone of the school, especially for the Class of ’89.

Through their commitment, we benefitted from solid learning and firm discipline. St Peter’s was a highly competitive environment academically, technically, and morally. But it was also a vibrant community where sports, clubs, and extracurricular activities flourished and allowed us to grow holistically.

Fifty years on, St Peter’s stands strong, still relevant, still shaping generations, still contributing profoundly to the progress of The Gambia.

I cannot end this tribute without honouring my dear Class of ’89. For five years we endured, laughed, struggled, and triumphed together. And 36 years later, our bond remains even stronger. I extend my deepest condolences to our departed colleagues, especially Father Bruno and Lama Barry, and any others I may not recall at this moment. May their souls continue to rest in perfect peace.

Thanks to St Peter’s and her teachers, we became who we are today as responsible professionals, leaders, and citizens contributing in our various fields to the development of our nation.

St. Peter’s made us. And we remain forever grateful. Happy Golden Jubilee!