Trust Bank donates D1.8M worthof materials to Gambian hospitals

By Olimatou Coker

Indigenous Gambian bank Trust Bank Gambia Ltd last week completed a whirlwind tour of the Gambia’s medical facilities dropping nearly D2million worth of life saving medical and related items at most major hospitals in the country. The items, both consumables and health care and facility improvements materials, were bought for the beneficiary facilities following a need assessment exercise.

Closely implemented with the direct supervision of Managing Director Njilan Senghore, this benevolence forms part of the many interventions carried out by the bank as its social corporate responsibility.

The beneficiary facilities include Tanka/Tanka Psychiatric Hospital, the central accommodation and treatment center for mentally challenged patients. There, the Trust Bank team heard touching stories about the acute shortage of basic amenities that would turn the head of even people with their right senses. The Trust Bank team presented materials worth D250,000 with a promise to consider the facility and its specially needed patients in its subsequent interventions. A delighted matron Bakary Camara extended profound gratitude to MD Njilan Senghore and team, describing their initiative as God-sent. “With the intervention of the Trust Bank significant improvements have been achieved in the difficulties we were facing at the hospital,” Camara said while calling on others to emulate Trust Bank.

Next stop was at the biggest maternity hospital in Bundung, where the cries of bouncing new babies and the groan of women in labour and inpatient columns of other women in queues greeted the bank officials. Guided through a corridor providing a glimpse of crowded wards the bank officials had a feel of the everyday realities of this facility where they donated some of D200.000 worth of materials. Majula Kinteh, Head of the Maternity Ward, said Trust Bank’s donations will go a long way in providing quality maternal care so that those who cannot afford private clinics can come here and access same or better-quality service.

The Trust Bank team then proceeded to repeat a similar gesture at the Kanifing General Hospital labour ward.

Basiru Drammeh, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kanifing General Hospital, said the bank has always helped the hospital with medical and related amenities, a gesture he said is unprecedented.

He added that Kanifing General Hospital has a catchment of 6000 outdoor patients and over 2000 patients visit the facility on daily basis. He also said the items donated will help reduce maternal mortality.

At the main referral Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH), the Trust Bank officials intervened with D300,000 worth of materials to the dialysis unit, bringing much relief to people with kidney complications unit as they continue the process of regaining their health.

MD Madam Senghore made an emotional speech at the unit: “Today we are making this donation to the dialysis unit of Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital. In 2019, Trust Bank lost a valued member of staff to the cold hands of death. He used to come to this facility weekly for dialysis treatment so as an institution, we have firsthand knowledge of how difficult such a condition can be for the patients and the people around them. So today, we present these items in his memory and ask for prayers from everyone here for his soul to rest in peace in Janatul Firdausi.”

Dr. Abubacarr Jagne, the deputy chief medical director at EFSTH, said the donation is a great moment for them because in EFSTH they are very much concerned about how they look after people with kidney problems.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank Trust Bank for consistently looking after people with dialysis here. But the people that you are offering this service to are very special to us, especially in the sense that what you are giving to them today is a lifeline for them. Without this they have no means of surviving even for one week,” he said.

He also went on to describe the gesture as a very noble gesture, adding that they look forward to more support from the bank or from all other donors to support dialysis. “The government can’t do this. It is not even possible for the government to do it alone even in the most advanced of places,” he said.

Essau came next with D200,000, Farafenni General Hospital Labour Ward D250,000, Basse, a general donation to the male and female wards of D200,000 materials and Bwiam General Hospital D200.000, making a total of D1.8million.

Bakary Sanneh, Principal Nursing Officer of Essau District Hospital, thanked Trust Bank for the kind gesture and assured them that the items will be put to good use.

According to MD Njilan Senghore, the donation is aimed at supporting healthcare facilities throughout the country and helping in complementing the government’s efforts in the daily provision of health care to the people.

She said a place like Kanifing General Hospital provides is a place of hope, healing, and caring for individuals and families during their most vulnerable moments. “As a responsible corporate citizen, it is our duty to support such an institution’s noble cause. These donations are not just a financial contribution, but a symbol of our enduring commitment to improve the quality of life for everyone because we believe that healthcare is a fundamental right, that everyone deserves access to regardless of their socio-economic background. Moreover, we want this donation also to serve as an inspiration, a reminder that making a positive impact is something we can collectively achieve. We hope that our actions will inspire other organisations to follow suit and extend their support to causes that truly matter,” MD Senghore said.

Kebba Manneh, the CEO of Farafenni General Hospital, said that Trust Bank’s donation will save the lives of numerous patients in the hospital and will help reduce the rate of maternal mortality in the hospital.

Baatu Camara, the Officer In-Charge of Basse District, thanked Trust Bank and also said that the donated items will help improve the lives of patients and staff in the hospital and it will go a long way in making their work easier.

Alieu Sonko, the Deputy CEO of Bwiam General Hospital, thanked Trust Bank for always supporting the Hospital.

He added that the donated items will help lift the hospital’s status to another level.

Also speaking at their last donation point in Bwiam District Hospital, Njilan Senghore, the Managing Director of Trust Bank, said they firmly believe that this donation will have an impact on the maternity ward and the lives of countless mothers and newborns in the community. “It is our hope that our contribution will inspire other organisations and individuals to join us in our mission to improve healthcare services for everyone.

As the managing director of Trust Bank, I look forward to continuing this relationship and shall be visiting the hospital in many more years to come. I would like to take this opportunity to convey to the Ministry of Health and the Board and Management of Bwiam General Hospital our profound sense of appreciation and also reiterate our firm commitment to further strengthen our partnership for the benefit of the people of The Gambia as a whole,” he said.