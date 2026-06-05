Trust Bank’s support to SOS children’s village reaches $40,000

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By Arret Jatta

Trust Bank Gambia yesterday reaffirmed its commitment to supporting vulnerable children with US$10,000 by making its fourth annual donation to SOS Children’s Village in Bakoteh, bringing its cumulative contribution to US$40,000 over the past four years.

The presentation, attended by Trust Bank Managing Director Njilan Senghore, highlighted the longstanding partnership between the bank and SOS Children’s Village, an organisation dedicated to providing family-based care and support for children without parental care.

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Speaking at the event, SOS Children’s Village National Director Jean Pierre praised the bank for its consistent support, describing the partnership as impactful and life-changing for the children under the organisation’s care.

He said SOS mothers dedicate their lives to creating a nurturing family environment where vulnerable children can grow with love, stability and opportunities to thrive. According to him, Trust Bank’s support has contributed significantly to sustaining this model of care and improving the lives of children living in the village.

Pierre noted that beyond annual cheque presentations, Trust Bank officials regularly visit the village to spend time with the children and caregivers, demonstrating a deeper commitment to the institution’s mission.

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Managing Director of Trust Bank Gambia Njilan Senghore said the partnership goes beyond financial assistance and reflects a shared commitment to the welfare and future of Gambian children.

She described SOS Children’s Village as a symbol of hope where children receive not only shelter but also love, guidance and opportunities to achieve their full potential.

Senghore said the experience of engaging with vulnerable communities, including children at SOS Village, had personally transformed her outlook on life and strengthened her belief in the importance of giving back. She reaffirmed Trust Bank’s commitment to supporting initiatives that create lasting impact and help build a brighter future for Gambian children.