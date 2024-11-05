Türkiye to train Gambian judges, magistrates

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Office of the Chief Justice is pleased to announce that the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) in collaboration with the Justice Academy of Türkiye has agreed to provide training for five(5) Judges and five (5) Magistrates on Human Trafficking and Combatting Drug Related Crimes. This training is being held in Ankara Türkiye from the 3rd to the 8th November 2024. The training forms part of the continuous training geared towards building the capacity of judicial officers and improving the administration of justice in The Gambia. The following judicial officers are participating in the programme: Hon. Justice Momodou S M Jallow – High Court Judge, Hon. Justice Isatou Janneh – High Court Judge, Hon. Justice Omar Cham – High Court Judge, Hon. Justice Yakarr H. Cox – High Court Judge, Hon. Justice Omar Suso – High Court Judge, Her Worship Isatou Sallah M’Bai – Principal Magistrate, Her Worship Anna O. Mendy – Principal Magistrate, Her Worship Michele Mendy – Magistrate, His Worship Abubacar Fofana – Magistrate, Her Worship Binta Sowe – Magistrate.

The Office of the Chief Justice extends its profound appreciation to the Turkish Cooperation & Coordination Agency and the Justice Academy of Türkiye for facilitating and fully funding the training at this opportune moment when the Judiciary has just appointed six (6) new Judges and Magistrates all of whom are participating in the training.