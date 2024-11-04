Dr. Yahya Abdelkader elected president of the African Darts Federation

- Advertisement -

Dr. Yahya Abdelkader has been elected president of the African Darts Federation until 2026, following elections held during the darts championships organised by the Egyptian Darts Federation in Sharm El Sheikh, from October 29 to November 4, 2024.

Also, Tunisian delegate Toufiq Al-Abidi was also elected as vice president, representing the North Africa region. on the other hand, Uganda secured the presidency of the East Africa region, and Abdul Salam Al-Soudi was appointed for the West Asia region, which is also affiliated with the African Darts Federation according to the international federation’s regulations.

The General Assembly of member nations convened with the participation of delegates, as well as International Federation member Dietmar Schumann and Dr. Emad Al-Banani, Secretary-General of the Union of African Sports Federations.

Notably, Tunisia will host the second edition of the Africa Cup in 2026, following Egypt’s hosting of the inaugural tournament.

In his remarks, Dr. Yahya Abdelkader acknowledged the historic establishment of the African Darts Federation, emphasizing that organizing the Africa Cup had been delayed for 44 years compared to other continents due to the absence of a dedicated African Federation for the sport.

Dr. Abdelkader also expressed his gratitude to Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Egypt’s Minister of Youth and Sports, for his steadfast support in establishing the African Darts Federation in Egypt. He added that the Federation would work closely with Tunisia to ensure the success of the upcoming Africa Cup.