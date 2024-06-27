U-20 PREPARES FOR WAFU

The Gambia national U-20 team today commenced preparations for the upcoming West Africa Football Union Wafu Zone A tournament in Liberia in September.
Coach Abdoulie Bojang on Tuesday assembled a 28- man provisional list selected from the domestic league for a rigorous screening process.
The list will be trimmed down to a smaller number as the team continues to build on its technical preparations ahead of the sub regional championship.
According to the GFF, Bojang is expected to call up additional players from the second-tier league, as well as eligible players from the team that competed at the -African Games in Accra, Ghana.
Coach Abdoulie Bojang described the early preparations as a positive sign and a source of motivation from the football federation. He urged players to take the opportunity seriously since the tournament may be used as the qualifiers for Caf and subsequently Fifa Under-20 finals.
The Gambia enjoyed a fantastic run in the competition qualifying from the zone to the continental stage and the world cup. Mr Bojang, who recently returned from a short training from the UK, is hoping to reignite that winning form in this new team.