Gambia-Norway team players start trials at Bodo/Glimt

The captain of the victorious Gambia- Norway Team Assan Sanyang, a midfielder and his team mate, winger Adama Isatou Susso, have formally started trials at Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt. 

The boys travelled to Norway over a week ago prospecting to secure a place in this top Norwegian club.

The duo had a great tournament at the Norway Cup last year, winning the Under-16 category and leaving footprints that attracted scouts from the club.

Last weekend they formally started trials with the A team of the club watched by the chief scout of FC Bodo/Glimt Robert Hauge and Norway Cup Gambia representative Tijan Jaiteh.

A former Gambia international and sports ambassador Jaiteh said the Gambia- Norway team will continue to expose talents from The Gambia to the world and hopefully make the young people’s dreams become reality.

