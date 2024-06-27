1XBET signs in Jizzle as a new brand ambassador

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

IXBET, a global betting company with 17 years of experience in the entertainment industry has on Monday signed one of Gambia’s best and finest musicians, Jerreh Jallow alias ‘Jizzle’ as its new brand ambassador at an unveiling and a press conference held at Bakadaji Hotel.

In the same development the 1XBET company also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the artist and the company which has been operating in The Gambia for the past 2 years.

Kaddy Kombo Saidy, the Master of the Ceremony, said over the years, they at 1XBET have established themselves as a world leader in sports betting. “Our high standards of service and innovation have been recognized with numerous awards, including being named the Best Sports Betting Operator in Africa at the SiGMA Africa 2024 conference.”

She added that their reputation is further solidified by our partnerships with renowned football clubs and organizations. “We are proud to be official partners of Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, Serie A, La Liga, and the African Confederation of Football (CAF). These collaborations demonstrate our commitment to the highest standards of integrity and excellence in sports betting.”

Domingo Mendy, 1XBET Representative, said because of their dynamic presence and strong connection with the community they align perfectly with their brand values. Together, “we aim to create exciting opportunities and bring a fresh perspective to the betting industry in Gambia.

He explained that with Jizzle as their brand ambassador, they plan to launch several initiatives aimed at enhancing their community engagement. “This he added will not only be limited to campaigns that promote sports betting but also support local talents and sports development”.

He added that they believe that this partnership will have a positive impact by promoting responsible sports betting and providing entertainment. Moreover, through various community-driven initiatives and support for local sports, we aim to contribute to the overall development and well-being of the community.

Jizzle, the New Brand Ambassador, said Joining 1XBET is an exciting opportunity for him to connect with his fans in a new way.

“Betting is a growing industry in Gambia, and I see this partnership as a way to bring more excitement and positivity to it. 1XBET’s commitment to the community and their innovative approach align perfectly with my own values and vision.”

He added that after being signed in as the new brand ambassador for 1XBET company he plans to use his platform to highlight the positive aspects of sports betting and the opportunities it creates. “Through social media, events, and personal interactions, I aim to educate my fans about responsible betting and the benefits of engaging with a reputable brand like 1XBET. Together, we can promote a fun and responsible betting culture.”

After the MoU signing ceremony Journalists were also given an opportunity to engage directly with Jizzle and the 1XBET representative, asking insightful questions about the new collaboration and future initiatives. This interactive session provided deeper insights and added a personal touch to the proceedings.