UDP NAM ‘disappointed’ with FJC

By Arret Jatta

The National Assembly Member for Badibu Central, Sulayman Saho, has expressed disappointment with Ambassador Fatoumatta Jahumpa-Ceesay, over some unsavoury comments she made in a private conversation that leaked on Friday.

The ambassador has made a public apology over the matter.

In his reaction, Hon Saho said FJC is a seasoned and respected public servant who should have exercised a lot more caution and responsibility in her utterances, be they private or public. “That is why her conduct must be addressed because silence over it would not serve any good,” He said.

He called on the ambassador to focus on her diplomatic work to address challenges of Gambians living in Southern Africa rather than being involved in political matters.

“There are Gambians in South Africa without documents wanting to visit their families here but they can’t, and some might even be behind bars. These are the things Ambassador Ceesay should focus on,” Hon Saho said.

He cautioned the ambassador to refrain from such behaviour as it is against diplomatic ethics.