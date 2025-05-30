UDP supporter quits over party’s continuing endorsement of Tambadou for ICJ judgeship

- Advertisement -

Melville Roberts, a Gambian lawyer and former permanent secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, yesterday announced his resignation from the opposition United Democratic Party.

In his resignation letter, Mr Roberts stated: “Today, with a heavy but resolute heart, I am publicly announcing my exit from the United Democratic Party. This decision does not come lightly. I have been a committed member, believing in the UDP’s professed values of transparency, accountability, and rule of law and values I held dear, and which once gave me hope for a better Gambia. But hope without action is hypocrisy. This is my firm belief.

“The party’s continued endorsement of Ba Tambadou [for International Court of Justice judgeship], despite serious and unresolved allegations surrounding the handling of the Jammeh assets disposal, is not only disappointing, it is disgraceful. The silence is deafening. And worse, no explanation has been offered to the many members, loyal and vocal, who have called for accountability and continue to do so.

“Is this the same UDP that has long prided itself on being the voice of reason and reform? Is this the same party that claims to stand against corruption and mismanagement? If it were an ordinary party member at the centre of such controversy, would the UDP still be mute? Or is silence only reserved for the powerful?

“I wrote an open letter to the party leadership because I believed the UDP could be better and should be better. Where the current government turns a blind eye, the UDP should rise and show Gambians a model of ethical governance. It should lead by example, not by silence. But silence, in this case, speaks volumes. And it tells me all I need to know. Accountability is reserved for the weak and downtrodden but certainly not for the powerful and well connected.

“Until the UDP finds its voice again and its backbone, I cannot, in good conscience, continue to stand under its banner. The Gambia deserves more. We deserve leadership that doesn’t just talk about justice and accountability but lives it…”

While serving as minister of justice, Mr Tambadou demanded for the interdiction of Mr Roberts after several young ladies accused him of rape and sexual abuse. Mr Roberts vigorously denied the charges.