UN raises concerns over school dropout rates of girls in Gambia

By Omar Bah

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC) has expressed concerns over various challenges facing children in The Gambia, including early marriage and its impact on education.

Early marriage is a significant factor contributing to school dropouts among girls in The Gambia. Despite efforts to address these issues, such as community sensitisation and legal reforms, child marriage remains a concern.

The findings on The Gambia, Ecuador, Eritrea, Honduras, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Slovakia are contained in a report released yesterday after reviewing the seven states parties during its latest session.

The committee noted low secondary school completion and proficiency rates, gaps in madrassa or majalis education, and high dropout rates driven by early marriage, pregnancy, child labour, financial constraints, and remoteness.

Additionally, it emphasised addressing dropout causes and assisting pregnant adolescents and young mothers in continuing their education through re-entry and second-chance programs.

It stated its concern over barriers to universal primary education, including limited preschool access, inadequate infrastructure, particularly gender and disability-friendly water, sanitation and hygiene facilities, and educational quality in rural areas. The Committee recommended equal access to quality primary and secondary education, particularly for girls, children with disabilities, and those in remote areas.

It also called for aligning madrassa or majalis education with the national curriculum and supporting the transition students to mainstream schools.

The committee also expressed deep concern over statistics revealing that nearly 90 percent of children in The Gambia had been subjected to various forms of violence.

It highlighted the vulnerability of girls and children with disabilities to such violence. Additionally, the committee underscored the serious issue of sexual exploitation and abuse, both online and in the context of travel and tourism. It urged The Gambia to enforce legislation to protect children from all forms of violence. It called for strengthening the capacity of the protection system to identify and respond to cases of violence. Additionally, the committee emphasised the importance of mandatory reporting of child abuse and neglect, recommending the designation of focal points in communities, schools, madrassa or majalis (Qur’anic schools and learning centres), and care settings to receive such reports.

The CRC urged action to address these persistent challenges, emphasising the need for comprehensive strategies to protect children’s rights and prevent early marriages.