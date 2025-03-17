UNFPA delivers medical equipment to Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), recently handed over a consignment of medical equipment and supplies to the Ministry of Health.

Held at the Central Medical Stores in Kotu, the handing over marks the successful conclusion of the China Aid Project, which aimed to strengthen healthcare services and maternal health in The Gambia.

The equipment includes 60 delivery beds, five anesthetic machines, ten oxygen concentrators, and 1,000 dignity kits designed to enhance the care provided to pregnant women.

This phase of the project follows the initial delivery of over 400,000 gloves and critical personal protective equipment during the height of the COVID-19 crisis.

Jin Lui, Chinese Ambassador to The Gambia, reaffirmed China’s commitment to supporting The Gambia, noting that the cooperation has strengthened public health services since the project began in 2020 with a budget of $620,000.

He expressed optimism for continued collaboration in health and medical support, including upcoming initiatives targeting malaria prevention.

Health Minister Ahmad Lamin Samateh, expressed gratitude for the partnership with UNFPA and China, underscoring the importance of the donated supplies in reducing maternal mortality rates, which currently stand at 289 deaths per 100,000 live births.

He called for sustained efforts to ensure that every woman in The Gambia delivers with dignity. Minister Samateh said the country needs approximately 80,000 dignity kits annually to meet its demand.

Ndey Rose Sarr, UNFPA’s Country Representative, praised the partnership with the People’s Republic of China, emphasising its importance in addressing maternal health needs and the protection of healthcare workers.

She said the project reached 50,000 women and young people with reproductive health services and provided antenatal care to 15,000 pregnant women.

According to the organisers, the handing-over ceremony not only marked the end of the China Aid Project but also set the stage for future collaborations aimed at improving healthcare accessibility and outcomes for women and children in The Gambia.