UKHSA boosts Gambia’s laboratory capacity

By Fatou Bojang

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Friday, donated specialised biosafety equipment to the Gambia National Public Health Laboratory NPHL, to enhance the country’s public health infrastructure.

The agency also facilitated training for the health sector biomedical engineers.

The initiative aims to enhance the capacity of the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) to independently certify and maintain biosafety cabinets, ensuring the safety and effectiveness of laboratory operations in the Gambia.

The donation, announced during a ceremony at the Central Medical Store Complex in Kotu, included tools essential for the certification of biosafety cabinets, maintaining sterile environments and preventing contamination in biomedical settings.

Sheriff Jagne, Director of the NPHL, emphasised the historic nature of the event, noting that the biomedical engineering unit has long faced challenges due to a lack of proper tools.

“This donation is going to capacitate our biomedical engineering unit, allowing them to certify biosafety cabinets on time and improve laboratory service delivery across the country,” he said.

In addition to the equipment, UKHSA is also supporting the training of three biomedical engineers from the Ministry of Health in the UK. The ten-day course will enable them to become certified field certifiers of Microbiological Safety Cabinets (MSCs), reducing reliance on external service providers and leading to significant cost savings.

Dr Bunmi Negedu Momoh, a representative from UKHSA, highlighted the importance of the training as part of the collaboration between the UK and The Gambia, aimed at strengthening public health systems and ensuring compliance with international biosafety standards.

Health Minister Dr Ahmad Lamin Samateh expressed gratitude for the donation. He acknowledged its timing amid heightened awareness of biosafety and biosecurity needs following the global pandemic.

Minister Samateh said the initiative not only enhances technical capacity but also symbolises the strong partnership between The Gambia and the UK in advancing public health initiatives.

“As the NPHL prepares to implement these changes, the focus on building local capacity through training and resources is expected to lead to a more resilient and effective public health response in The Gambia,” he added.