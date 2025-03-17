Dleag trains GTSC staff

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency – The Gambia, in collaboration with the Gambia Transport Service Company, GTSC recently concluded a 2-day capacity building for GTSC staff. Held at GTSC Kanifing Depot, the training is part of the MoU signed between the two institutions aimed at preventing and combating illicit drug trafficking and related matters.

The main objective of the MOU is to ensure that drug traffickers do not target the country’s national transport company to traffic drugs.

- Advertisement -

Seedy Kanyi, General Manager of GTSC, said the training is very crucial for his staff.

He urged the participants to share any information learned with their colleagues.