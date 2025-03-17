Gambia registers over 1,000 cases of glaucoma – Ophthalmologist

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh & Fatou Bojang

Dr Wilson Ceesay, a senior consultant and ophthalmologist, Thursday revealed that The Gambia has registered 1,004 cases of glaucoma in 2024 alone.

He disclosed this at a press briefing hosted to commemorate World Glaucoma Week at the Sheikh Zayed Regional Eye Healthcare Centre at Kanifing, organised by the National Eye Health Programme (NEHP)in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

Dr Ceesay disclosed that the cases were diagnosed at the Sheikh Zayed Regional Eye Healthcare Centre.

He revealed that individuals of African descent are the most affected, with a staggering 90 percent of patients unaware of their status.

Dr Ceesay emphasised that the prevalence of glaucoma in Africa is twice larger than the global average, with rates ranging from 6.5 percent to 7.3 percent.

He said only 1 in 20 Africans are aware they have glaucoma.

Dr Ceesay pointed out that early detection is crucial, as glaucoma tends to have an earlier onset and a more aggressive progression.

“Currently, there is no cure for glaucoma, however, through early diagnosis and treatment, the disease can be controlled before vision loss or blindness occurs,” he disclosed.

He disclosed that in 2020, an estimated 76 million people worldwide were diagnosed with glaucoma.

“This figure is projected to rise to 95.5 million by 2030.”

He said glaucoma was also responsible for 11 percent of global blindness among adults aged 50 and older, with an estimated 3.6 million individuals already blind due to the disease.

“Awareness and early intervention are key to preventing disabilities from glaucoma,” Dr Ceesay added while urging the general public to seek regular eye examinations.

He said with projections indicating that 22 million people could be blind due to glaucoma by 2040, the call for increased awareness and proactive health measures is urgent.