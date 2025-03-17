GACH stages D1M qur’anic competition

- Advertisement -

Abubakary Jawara, CEO of GACH Global, organised a groundbreaking D1 million nationwide Qur’anic recitation competition to honour his late father, Ba-Jaeja Jawara. The contest aimed to promote Qur’anic education among Gambian youth and featured over 300 participants from across the country. The overall winner, Malick Drammeh, received D75,000, while other top reciters were also rewarded generously.

The competition began a few months ago and was held in multiple regions, including Kerewan, Janjanbureh, Gambisara, and Mansakonko. It culminated at Masjid Bilal Boarding School. Coordinated by the Soninkes Scholars’ League, the event showcased the talent of young Huffaz (memorisers) and emphasised the importance of supporting Quranic education.

Prominent figures such as team leader Lamin Jagana praised Mr Jawara for his dedication to Islam and his substantial contributions to Gambian society. The initiative highlighted the country’s growing excellence in Qur’anic studies on the global stage. The competition, with a prize pool of D1 million, aims to encourage young Qur’an reciters and promote Islamic education. It has drawn hundreds of participants and highlighted the importance of supporting religious education in the country.

Jawara’s efforts have been lauded by religious leaders and officials, including the President of the Gambia Supreme Islamic Council, who emphasised the positive impact of such initiatives on Islamic development.

CEO Abubakary Jawara himself expressed his commitment to giving back to the community and continuing his family’s legacy of supporting Islam and aiding the needy.