United Soccer trains Gambian coaches

Over 35 football coaches from The Gambia Football Coaches Association, drawn from first and second division leagues, recently participated in a two-day coaching course organised by United Soccer Coaches Association-USA.

The course was conducted in collaboration with Medina United Academy, Gambia Football Federation, and Gambia Coaching Association.

The course aims to provide coaches with updated knowledge and skills in modern coaching methodologies, with a focus on player development, training techniques, and match analysis.

The curriculum was delivered by Isang Jacob from United Soccer Coaches Association USA, who shared his insights and best practices with the Gambian coaches. Participants engaged in interactive sessions, practical demonstrations, and discussions on various aspects of football coaching.

They covered topics such as tactical awareness, player psychology, and injury prevention, gaining valuable insights that will enhance their ability to guide their teams to success. The GFF President Lamin Kaba Bajo expressed his appreciation for the initiative and emphasised the importance of continuous professional development for coaches. “We are grateful to United Soccer Coaches Association USA for sharing their expertise and to Medina United Academy for facilitating this opportunity”, Bajo said. Ebou Secka, representing the Minister of Youth and Sport, commended the organizers for the initiative and assured the gathering of government’s commitment to supporting the development of football in the country. The course participants expressed their gratitude to the organizers for the opportunity to enhance their skills and knowledge.