UTG welcomes 2,831 new students

By Olimatou Coker

The University of The Gambia (UTG) yesterday held its 14th matriculation ceremony, welcoming 2831 students for the next academic year. More than half of the new intakes 50.7 percent are female and 49.3 percent, male.

The ceremony held at the Kanifing campus brought together students, faculty staff, parents and university administrators.

Professor Herbert Robinson, the Vice Chancellor of the UTG commended the new comers for choosing the University of the Gambia as the place to further their academic aspirations.

He revealed that there is now over 8000 students attending the University of The Gambia.

He also told the students that the school currently has about 50 undergraduate programs, 17 masters’, and five PhD programs across the 10 schools. “We have introduced new programs in pharmacy, medical laboratory science, animal veterinary science, food science and technology, crop and soil Science, animal production and management, agricultural economics and extension, psychology and social work. “We are, as an institution, gradually building on the portfolio programmes to respond to the national needs to build capacity in the Gambia we want and the sub-region we deserve, an Africa that is prosperous and self-reliant.,” VC Robinson said.

Khadija Jammeh, one of the new students said she is proud to be enrolled at the UTG.Adama Camara, a law student, expressed excitement about joining UTG.