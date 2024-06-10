National Council For Civic Education VACANCY NOTICE

- Advertisement -

The National Council for Civic Education (NCCE) invites applications from Suitably Qualified Gambians to fill the following vacant positions at the Council:

1. Programme Manager (1 position)

Job Summary

The post holder serves as Head of Programmes with responsibility for its day-to-day management and the provision of professional expertise in the timely formulation of appropriate Civic Education programming policies, procedures and strategies necessary for the implementation of NCCE strategic objectives and mandate.

Qualification

The applicant must possess a Master’s Degree in political Science, Law, Governance, Human Rights, International Development, Public Administration, Public Policy or other related areas with a minimum of five (4) years of progressive experience in program and project management, preferably in advocacy, civic and voter education, or generally governance, democracy or human rights related fields.

2. Programme Officer (1 position)

Job Summary

The job holder provides support to the implementation of civic education programmes and policies for the effective execution of the council’s mandate and policies.

Qualification

The post holder shall possess a minimum of Bachelor’s degree in political Science, Law, Governance, Human Rights, Development Studies, Public Administration, Public Policy or other related areas with five (5) years’ relevant work experience. A Master’s degree in the fields mentioned with three (3) years relevant work experience is preferred.

3. Civic Education Officer (2 positions)

Job summary

The job holder provides general assistance in civic education programmes for the effective execution of the council’s mandate.

Qualification

The post holder must possess a Bachelor’s degree in political Science, Law, Governance, Human Rights, Development Studies, Public Administration, Public Policy or other related areas with two (2) years’ relevant work experience.

4. Administrative and Financial Assistant (1 position)

Job Summary

The job holder provides administrative support to the Administration and Finance unit.

Qualifications

The job holder must possess minimum qualification of a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Finance, or related field.

5. Communications Officer (1 position)

Job Summary

Under the broad guidance of the Programme Manager, assumes primary responsibility for planning, developing and implementing communication strategies to promote NCCE’s Civic Education programs.

Qualification

The post holder shall possess a minimum requirement of a Bachelor’s degree in communications, journalism, public relations or a related field with at least five (5) years of similar work experience. A Master’s degree in the fields mentioned with at least two (2) years similar work experience is preferred.

Salary: Very Competitive

To apply, submit a completed application letter, with an updated CV and supporting documents through email: [email protected] and hardcopy address to the Chairman, NCCE.

Closing date for submission of applications is 21st June, 2024 at 12:00pm. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted for an interview.