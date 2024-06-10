FINAL DIVIDEND AND CLOSURE OF REGISTER

- Advertisement -

Trust Bank is pleased to announce the payment of final dividends for the year 2023.

All members in the Register of shareholders as at close of business on Tuesday 2nd July 2024 will qualify for the final dividends. The register of shareholders will be closed on Wednesday 3rd July 2024.

FURTHER NOTICE is also given that only the shareholders registered in the Register of Members of the Company at the close of business Tuesday 2nd July 2024 will qualify for the payment of the final dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31st December 2023 to be approved at the Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday 4th July 2024.

- Advertisement -

Dividend warrants can be collected from the Bank’s Head Office on 3-4 Ecowas Avenue, Banjul effective Friday 5th July 2024 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD