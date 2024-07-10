Village, district heads banned from charging fees for land transactions

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

The Ministry of Lands has yesterday issued a directive instructing all alkalolu and district chiefs across the country to immediately cease levying fees on land transactions.

“This practice has no legal basis and it is therefore, unlawful. While gifts as a gesture of gratitude were permissible within the cultural context, charging fees for land transactions is not only unlawful but totally against the principles of fairness and transparency in land dealings. In light of this, the Minister urges all alkalolu and sefolu to adhere to the laws governing land transactions and refrain from imposing any form of fee or levy on such dealings. Any such unauthorized charges are considered a violation of the law and will not be tolerated,” the ministry’s statement said.

- Advertisement -

It added that government remains committed to upholding the rule of law, ensuring equitable access to land resources, and promoting good governance in land administration.