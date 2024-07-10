Campaigners tour country promoting TRRC recommendations

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

A nation-wide caravan organised by the International Centre for Transitional Justice in partnership with United Nations Peace Building Fund with its local partners has started aimed at holding dialogue with community leaders on youth participation in transitional justice, governance, reconciliation and peace.

The caravan commenced on Sunday and it is expected to last for 10 days.

During engagements in Brusubi Turntable, Tanji and Brufut, citizens raised different concerns and perspectives.

Sellou Jallow, program assistant at ICTJ, said they have received different perspectives and recommendations from the audience.

“They are calling on the government to ensure that they respect the white paper because the paper is right now a contract between them, the people and the state.”

Hawa Sonko, a vegetable vendor at the Tanji market, called on the government to help tackle the issue of kush which is currently killing youths.

Speaking in Brufut, Sheriff Banora, said people are tired and commodities are too expensive. “There is too much hardship and we are tired,” he said.