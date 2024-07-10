2 convicted of stealing phones, motorbike

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Magistrate Peter Adoh Che of the Basse court has convicted and sentenced Surakarta Camara from Kulari village to a mandatory jail term of one year for stealing four mobile phones from the house of Muhammed Sumareh when he was sleeping.

Magistrate Che also ordered him to pay a compensation of D28,000 to the victim for the mobiles that were not recovered, in default to serve additional one year and six months in prison and both sentences shall run concurrently .

- Advertisement -

In another case, Magistrate Che on the same day sentenced one Yankuba Camara to a D5000 in default to serve three months in prison for stealing a motorcycle.

The duo was charged separately with different prosecutors, with both pleading guilty to the charges.

Prosecutor Sub Inspector Alasan Jamanka told the court that the convict entered the house of Muhammed Sumareh through the backdoor as the family was sleeping outside away from the heat in the houses.

- Advertisement -

“He stole four mobile phones, and during the course of the investigation, an iPad too was recovered while the rest of the phones were in turn stolen from the thief himself as he too was sleeping at the village bantaba,” the policeman told the court.

As for the motorcycle, Chief Inspector Sarja Sanyang said the convict Yankuba Camara stole the bike in Basse where it was parked by the owner who had entered a shop. The convict rode the bike until it ran out of fuel and later entrusted to people in a compound which led to his arrest.

According to Prosecutor Sanyang, the owner of the motorcycle is one Mamadou Alieu Bah.