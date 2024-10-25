Volunteers showcase lifesaving skills at GRCS’s annual first aid competition

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS) on Saturday hosted its annual first aid competition at Saint Augustine’s senior secondary school grounds in Banjul.

Organised under the theme “first aid and sport,” the event showcased various teams demonstrating crucial lifesaving first aid skills aimed at promoting first aid knowledge and preparedness in communities, particularly in the context of sports and physical activities.

With its programs designed under the context of Gambia’s exposure to droughts, with 428,000 people affected in 2012 alone, the competition highlights the importance of training and readiness in response to emergencies.

The organisers say while flooding and storms affected fewer people in recent years, preparedness to tackle these challenges remains low.

Ebrima Jammeh, the GRCS Banjul representative, emphasised the importance of the initiative, adding that Red Cross volunteers are always ready to respond rapidly to disasters.

“We are capable of mobilising help within minutes of a call,” he said, using the recent Banjul floods as an example.

Sheriffo Mboge, youth and volunteer management officer at GRCS, underscored the importance of training youth in first aid. He said 16 certified national tutors are actively involved in the initiative.

Mboge urged local institutions such as the fire service and the immigration department to consider hiring trained youth volunteers who are equipped with vital skills in psychological support, disaster response, and migration issues.

He further emphasised the essential role of youth volunteers in fostering societal progress and enhancing community resilience.

“By equipping young people with lifesaving skills, the GRCS not only prepares them for emergencies but also empowers them to make a significant impact within their communities,” Mboge added.