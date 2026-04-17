Wade to return to Senegal after 2 years in France

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Since leaving for France on 28th November, 2024, former president, Abdoulaye Wade has not set foot in Senegal. According to his estranged underling Pape Samba Mboup, this stay in France would soon end with the former head of state’s return home. It was Wade himself who reportedly broke the news to his former chief of staff by telephone, while offering his condolences following the death of Mboup’s wife a few days ago.

In an interview published this Thursday in Wal Fadjri, Mboup recounts: “Since 2018, I had never spoken with President Wade. My heart skipped a beat because I wasn’t expecting his call. He offered his condolences and wished me a speedy recovery, while also announcing his upcoming visit to Senegal. No one can express the joy I felt when I heard President Wade’s voice. He informed me that a PDS delegation would be sent to offer condolences,” he told the Front de Terre newspaper.

Comrades in the struggle, both in the opposition and close collaborators at the highest levels of power, Mboup and Wade fell out shortly after the PDS lost power. Mboup was subsequently expelled from the party. The two men now appear to have put their differences behind them as Senegal prepares to honour the leader of the liberal party on his 100th birthday on 26th May.

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