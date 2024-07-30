WAFU A LOOKS BACK AT SUCCESSFUL YEAR AT AGM

- Advertisement -

The president of the Gambia Football Federation Mr. Lamin Kaba Bajo on Thursday presided over the Ordinary General Assembly meeting of West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone A as head of the sub regional football bloc in Dakar, Senegal.

Opening the meeting, Mr Bajo began by thanking the Senegalese Football Federation for hosting the 2024 AGM and straight away highlighted the enormous efforts made by Wafu in regularly organising tournaments and other football activities at the sub-regional level.

“Our Zone Wafu Zone A today is very active, organising competitions and training sessions to strengthen the capacity of officials through the constant support of Caf and Fifa,” Bajo told the delegates. He further highlighted the developments and importance of women’s football in the region and urged all member associations to participate in women’s football as it is the case in counterpart zones across Africa.

Mr. Augustin Senghor, president of the Senegalese Football Federation and first vice president of Caf, underscored the numerous initiatives and programmes undertaken under the leadership of Mr. Bajo and his executive director Mr. Mapathé Gaye.

Senghore recognised the presence of the Secretary General of Caf Veron Mosego Omba and his delegation which he said is an indication that Wafu-A is indeed attached to Caf and is executing its programmes as scheduled.

The AGM delegates adopted the activity and financial reports unanimously and also drew up salient points of the activities, which will allow the Zonal Union to be more autonomous in the future by increasing the number of competitions.

Other senior officials from Caf, included Director of Member Associations Ms. Sarah Mukuna. The Secretary General of Senegalese Sports Ministry Moussa Diagne and all Wafu Zone A committee members and delegates too attended.

The draw for the Caf women’s champions league to held in Sierra Leone 2024 was also conducted on the side sidelines of the meeting.