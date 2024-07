- Advertisement -

A new management has been elected in the Bakau Sport Committee. The new team is led by Ousman Drammeh (Cho) the founder and CEO of BK Milan FC and team manager of The Scorpions.

Other members of the new executive are Baidi Jaiteh 1st VP, Famara Jobe 2nd VP, Lamin Daffeh 3rd VP, Mulie Jammeh, Secretary General, Pierre Gomez, Asst, Gen., Sulayman Drammeh Treasurer and Baboucarr Faal Auditor.