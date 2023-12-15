Waka VIP Promotions stages no to back-way music festival

- Advertisement -

Waka VIP Promotions, an entertainment outfit headed by veteran showbiz manager Waka Jagne, will stage its annual New Year’s Eve cultural extravaganza in a three-day event expected to thrill the populace in unprecedented fashion.

The event is themed No To Back Way, so named in cognizance of the backway menace and its disastrous ramifications on the youth and their families. “This year’s event is themed against this backdrop to amplify this very problematic issue which is causing the loss of lives in the high seas. The situation is dire, and we are losing our sons and daughters who are yearning for greener postures,” said Waka.

The VIP Promotions revealed that the three-day free event will draw the crème de la crème of Gambian artists and groups, as follows: Friday 29 December, a Cultural Night and Tanabirr dedicated to hard working Gambian women; Saturday 30 December No To Back Way Music Festival featuring Gambia’s greatest artists and Sunday 31 December, a New Year’s Eve celebrations and fireworks display.

All happening at SeneGambia Jarkarlor.