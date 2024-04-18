- Advertisement -

His Excellency Diomaye Faye, president of the Republic of Senegal is expected in The Gambia on Saturday, 20th April 2024. This will mark his first official visit to The Gambia since being elected with a good majority late March.

Perhaps this is an indication of where the special relationship between The Gambia and Senegal is heading – closer ties. This will not he a surprise because the two countries have always had a close relationship seeing that the people are the same.

One observer said The Gambia and Senegal are condemned to live together by not only bilateral ties but by geography as well. The two countries share borders and the two people are the same. Almost every Gambian has relations in Senegal and vice versa.

- Advertisement -

Common sense therefore dictates that the two governments work closely together to solve the challenges of their peoples. It will be beneficial for both countries if they concentrate on the shared commonalities and work together to further the interest and development of their peoples.

It is hoped that among the discussions between the two presidents the security cooperation will feature. Also of importance to be discussed will be the issue of trade and cross-border commercial activities. When the two countries work together in the areas of trade, security and other areas of integration, the two peoples will benefit immensely.

So, with high hopes in the Senegambia ties, we warmly welcome President Faye to Banjul!