Welcoming the Pilgrim: The Teranga of Codou Jabang and the Gambian Legacy of Hajj

By Abdoulie Mam Njie

Introduction

There are moments in life when time pauses—not to stop us, but to let us witness. Today was one such moment. As family, friends, neighbours, and well-wishers gathered for a Teranga in honour of my niece, Codou Jabang, who returned from the sacred Hajj, I found myself reflecting on the deeper meaning of this cherished tradition.

The Teranga—a celebration of gratitude, communal pride, and spiritual rebirth—is not new to our people. It is the continuation of a sacred journey, one that has been walked, driven, flown, and prayed into being by generations of Gambians. This moment is personal, but it is also historical. It is a continuation of stories both lived and recorded—of journeys that shaped our families, our country, and our faith.

Main Article

In Wollof culture, Teranga is not just a meal or a welcome. It is a ritual of return. It signals that the pilgrim has not only fulfilled a pillar of Islam, but also brought back the blessings of Mecca to those left behind. It is where spirituality meets hospitality—food meets faith—gratitude meets gathering.

Hassoum Ceesay’s “The Hajj as a Colonial and Post-Colonial Experience in The Gambia: 1945–1975” documents the rich and varied journeys Gambians have made to perform the Hajj. Some, like Aja Ndouty Ndow, quite literally walked to Mecca. Between 1945 and 1947, she undertook that unimaginable journey on foot. Hers is a story of courage, faith, and endurance.

Others travelled by road in the early years of mechanised transport. In 1958, Babou Jagne—the father of my childhood friend Mam Kara Jagne—made the journey by land in his Morris 5-ton truck. These were not the days of easy visa access, paved highways, or organised delegations. These were the days when conviction alone sustained the pilgrim across harsh terrain and uncertain borders.

My father, Codou’s grandfather, Ousman Njie—known as Njie Sarro—performed the Hajj in 1972. His story is interesting because, prior to his departure, he gathered all the senior staff at GPMB Denton Bridge and informed them that he was not interested in any money or any other form of support from anyone. “I have my ticket and pocket money,” he told them, “all I expect from you is to focus on your work and not relax because I am not around.” Upon his return from Mecca, and after depositing his luggage at home, he headed straight to his office at Denton Bridge—something unheard of. This act of dedication stayed with all who witnessed it.

Even earlier, my mother, Codou’s grandmother, Aji Fatou Ceesay Haly, had already paved the way in our family’s pilgrimage story. She performed the Hajj in 1965, and again in 1967 and 1969. I remember her telling us, just a few years ago, that in both Mecca and Medina at the time, there were hurricane lamps all over the place. Electricity was not widely available then. Pilgrims fetched water manually from wells, and bathing was done with buckets. It was a far cry from the bright lights and modern conveniences of today’s pilgrimage infrastructure—but the reward, she always said, was eternal.

Today, with the blessings of air travel and logistical support, Codou has added her name to this lineage of faith. Her Teranga is a feast, yes—but it is more. It is a moment of reflection, a moment of connection. Through her, we are reminded of the generations before her who braved deserts, oceans, uncertainty, and physical hardship to answer the call of Allah.

Conclusion

This Teranga, held in honour of Codou Jabang, is a continuation of a long and blessed tradition of faith and return. It is a time to give thanks, to honour those who came before us, and to pray that the legacy of Hajj in our family and community continues to flourish. We celebrate Codou’s safe return, the deepening of her faith, and the blessings she brings back to us all. May Allah accept her Hajj and the Hajj of all those who undertook the journey before her.

As we gathered today, I could not help but reminisce and remember with love our two parents—Pa Njie and Yass—whose presence we felt in spirit. Their values, faith, and quiet strength continue to shape us, and their memory is forever etched in our lives.

Prayer

Ya Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful,

We thank you for granting Codou Jabang a safe and accepted pilgrimage. We thank You for the paths walked by our elders: for the strength of Aja Ndouty Ndow, the determination of Babou Jagne, the humility and integrity of Ousman Njie, and the faithfulness of Aji Fatou Ceesay Haly.

Bless Codou and all our returning pilgrims with lasting Imaan, good health, and renewed purpose. Bless this entire family, those present and those departed—especially our beloved parents, Pa Njie and Yass—and grant us all the opportunity to fulfill our religious obligations. Unite us always in love, faith, and remembrance of you.

Ameen.