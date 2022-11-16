WEST COAST ZONAL TOURNEY THRILLS CROWDS

After two grueling round of matches in the West Coast Zonal championship, the picture is not clear as to which four of the eight teams will advance to the semifinals from the groups, meaning proceedings will go down to the wire this weekend when the final group matches take place.

The tournament has already drawn huge crowds across the region.

In Group A, Brufut is leading with four points while Sanyang and Central II trail at 2 points each. Lamin is at the bottom of the group with 1 point. However, the situation can dramatically change with Sanyang hosting Brufut and Lamin entertaining Centrall II at the weekend.

Group B is even more exciting.

Here, Brikama leads, but only just, because they are on the same 4 points with COSDA with only slender goal difference separating the two. FABY comes third with 1 point, while Gunjur too in the last position has 1 point. In the final group matches Brikama plays COSDA with the winner certainly assured of passage to the semis while the vanquished will have to hope that Gunjur and FABY cancel each other out to be assured of advancing. A draw will however be enough to put both Brikama and COSDA in the semis.