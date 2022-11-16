Bayern Munich striker Sadio Mané, with an injured tendon is uncertain for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

He has to undergo new tests in the next few days to find out how his injury progresses and, thus, to determine whether he will be fit for the Qatar appointment as already announced by several international media outlets.

In Bambali, Sadio Mané’s home village, there is hope that the prodical child will be healed and join the Lions, already in Qatar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senegalese newspaper “Echoes” reported that last Sunday, people organised a large recital of the Quran at the mosque built by the former Liverpool player.

The journal stated that 35 imams from Bambali and surrounding villages took part in the ceremony, reciting the Quran at least 45 times, according to the same source.

The paper also reported that the imams have also prayed for Senegal to have a good World Cup.