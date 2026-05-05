What did the workshop actually validate?

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By Dave Manneh,

Securing Futures: Land Rights Action Collaborative (SFLRAC)

On 12th April 2026, What If We Stop Performing the Lie? (the third essay in The Architecture of Predation trilogy) asked what happens when communities refuse the performance the state requires. Seventeen days later, the NaNA Conference Hall offered not an answer but an illustration. The architecture, dressed in the language of reform, had learned to absorb refusal.

On 29th April 2026, the Ministry of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs convened a national stakeholder validation workshop. The agenda addressed the National Land Policy Communication Strategy and the Real Estate Agents Bill. The WACA Project funded the event. The room was full. The communities that the policy concerns received no invitation.

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The trilogy argued that the architecture of predation requires no villains, only the routinised participation of officials, intermediaries, and financiers in processes that produce, as their aggregate effect, the continued dispossession of the powerless. The 29 April workshop illustrates that proposition. The architecture has evolved from mere survival to active adaptation.

The question beneath the agenda

This essay applies to the 29th April workshop an argument I have long advanced: outside the boundaries of the former Colony, the Gambian state holds no original title to land. The Protectorate of 1894 functioned as a management contract. It transferred administrative jurisdiction rather than proprietary title over ancestral community land that Britain never possessed. Independence in 1965 conveyed sovereign administration. The State Lands Act 1991 attempted to appropriate community land through legislative assertion. A legislature operating on the false premise that the state already owns the land cannot extinguish pre-existing tenure.

Communities across the former Protectorate have held ancestral land for centuries. That tenure predates the Colony, the Protectorate, every gazette, every lease, and every administrative ordinance. Community title exists independently of state recognition.

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Indigenous custodianship required no Western-style formal titling. Lineage memory, oral boundary knowledge, and community consensus sustained tenure for centuries. Colonial legal frameworks devalued this system. The postcolonial state administers land through that inherited epistemic framework, treating oral testimony as inferior to written title. Epistemicide, internalised inferiority, and neoliberal financial conditionality intersect to sustain the architecture. Communities must now translate ancestral claims into the state’s language to be heard. This translation risks reinforcing the very logic that dispossesses them.

The workshop proceeded as though the question is settled. Communication Strategy Consultant Fatim Badjie described communication as the bridge between policy and citizens. This formulation reveals the architecture’s operating logic. The state stands on one side with its policy intact. Citizens stand on the other, requiring outreach rather than consultation. The communication strategy performs reform within a legal framework that lacks substantive authority. This foundational question underpins every agenda item the workshop addressed.

The confession nobody heard

Before Permanent Secretary (Technical) Ebrima Sissawo validated a single strategy, he placed the most consequential admission of the proceedings on record: 75 per cent of all court cases in The Gambia concern land. This statistic should have transformed the workshop from a validation exercise into an emergency.

Read alongside the foundational argument, this statistic exposes the state’s contradiction. If the state truly owned all land, as officials often assert, ancestral title claims would hold no standing in court. They would not occupy three-quarters of the national docket. The court docket records the accumulated legal consequence of a null premise enforced through three decades of administrative routine. The fact that judges continue to adjudicate lineage boundaries and family ownership reveals a quiet judicial consensus: the land belongs to communities. The courts have already answered the foundational question the workshop declined to examine.

The permanent secretary placed this figure on the record and proceeded to validate a communication strategy. Communication strategies document caseloads. They do not resolve them.

The architecture updates its software

Here is what the workshop actually was: the architecture installed a new interface. Three essays, one ministerial admission, and a legal challenge have made the architecture visible. Communities have begun the refusals the trilogy named. The system faces mounting pressure. The architecture responds with sophistication. It acknowledges the crisis rather than denying it. It performs reform rather than refusing it. It reframes community demands as communication problems that require clearer messaging rather than addressing the demands themselves.

I term this adaptive performance. The architecture generates institutions, processes, and vocabularies that perform accountability while foreclosing its substance. Bureaucratic allocation has always operated through routine. The system now adds communicative routine. The machine explains itself in the language of the communities it processes.

The State Intelligence Services validate a communication strategy

The attendee list reveals the architecture’s true frame of reference. The Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner General of the Gambia Revenue Authority occupied seats. The Director General of the State Intelligence Services appeared as item 24 on the formal ministry invitation. Security services attend civilian policy workshops when ministries classify the subject as a security concern. The director’s presence exposes the workshop’s true function: the state manages land rights contestation as a security threat, surveilling claimants rather than resolving their grievances.

The citizens filing 75 per cent of court cases received no invitation. The agency monitoring them received a formal invitation.

Kinship capture

Scrutinise the attendance list further. Among the traditional authorities present sat the alkalo of Brufut. Brufut is the ancestral home of this research collaborative’s founder. It represents the community at the centre of documented land expropriation: the Manneh Kabilo’s ancestral land, allocated without consent, at the heart of the legal challenge this organisation pursues. The alkalo whose community holds an active land dispute attended the Ministry’s validation workshop, yet the members of that community remained outside the invitation process.

He is a Manneh. He is my family. I name this fact as evidence. This observation establishes a concept this body of work requires. I term this kinship capture. The system recruits blood relationships into the colonial and postcolonial administrative relay function. It converts kinship bonds into instruments of state power. It makes political resistance feel like family betrayal.

Kinship capture extends Mamdani’s decentralised despotism into a register his institutional analysis could not enter. Decentralised despotism describes a structure where colonial states administer through native intermediaries who report upward. Kinship capture identifies the mechanism driving this structure. The relay recruits lineage itself. It converts the most durable bonds of community life into instruments of the administrative centre. The political becomes personal. Administrative removal ends an alkalo’s tenure but does not dissolve blood ties.

The workshop included a second traditional authority from the same contested geography. Chief Falalou Touray of Kombo South attended. He welcomed the communication strategy as timely and essential. He called for the active involvement of traditional leaders as implementation partners. Kombo South represents the southern district covered by the 1970 Coastal Belt leases. The alkalo of Brufut represents Kombo North. The District Authorities of both districts signed those leases. The Ministry invited both traditional authorities while their communities remained excluded. The relay system covered the contested territory completely.

Sovereign citizens, no intermediaries

Kinship capture violates a principle I call sovereign citizenship. Gambians hold sovereign citizenship in a sovereign nation-state. That sovereignty establishes a direct relationship between citizen and state. When an intermediary operates in that space, the intermediary must answer to the community that selected them. The current system installs intermediaries who report upward to state authorities.

At the NaNA Conference Hall on 29th April 2026, the colonial relay system performed its original function. The relay attended. The community received no invitation. The architecture labelled the gathering stakeholder engagement. Chief Touray’s endorsement confirmed the geographic completeness of the relay. The ministry’s invitation drew traditional authorities from both districts covered by the 1970 leases. Both districts’ communities stood outside the validation process.

This reality demands reorientation of the intermediary function. Traditional leadership retains its legitimate standing within communities. Elders hold boundary knowledge in living memory. Arbitrators resolve disputes through lineage understanding. Cultural custodians derive authority from community trust. These roles hold standing. Land administration relay functions must end. Attending ministerial workshops as community proxies, endorsing land policies on behalf of unconsulted communities, and pressing thumbprints on unverified documents belong to the colonial administrative apparatus. They have no place in a postcolonial republic of sovereign citizens.

The room the architecture built

The invitation list runs to thirty-one addressees. The Gambia Bar Association: one participant. The Association of Real Estate Agencies: three participants. The National Human Rights Commission: absent. Civic groups, land rights advocacy organisations, and think tanks: absent. The judiciary, presiding over a court system choking on land disputes: absent. Communities in active land dispute: absent. The real estate industry holds more seats than most government ministries. The communities left behind by the sector’s growth received no invitation when Secretary General Hatab Darboe called for accessible and inclusive communication so that no one is left behind.

Participation in a validation workshop constitutes endorsement. The architecture assembles rooms with care. Beneficiaries of the existing arrangements received invitations. Critics of the strategy’s foundational premises received none.

The World Bank in the room it funds

The WACA Project finances development in The Gambia’s coastal zone. The same zone falls under the 1970 Coastal Belt leases. Those leases govern land whose communities hold ancestral title that the state never possessed the capacity to extinguish. The institution funding coastal infrastructure simultaneously funds the Ministry’s communication strategy. The Bank’s Environmental and Social Standard 5 requires meaningful consultation with affected communities. Funding a strategy that excludes them creates a structural conflict of interest.

SFLRAC has submitted formal correspondence to the Bank’s accountability institutions documenting these concerns. The Inspection Panel mechanism exists to examine precisely this class of situation. The financier occupied a seat. Its accountability mechanisms remained empty.

The Real Estate Bill and the ownership contradiction

Kissima Bittaye, Principal Legislative Draftsperson at the Attorney General’s Chambers, presented the Real Estate Agents Bill. He described it as a vehicle for stronger regulation, transparency, and accountability within The Gambia’s rapidly growing real estate sector. The state’s ownership claim collapses when read against this proposition.

If the state owned all land in the former Protectorate, it would function as the sole vendor. No private real estate agents would require regulation. No private sales would exist. The market operates independently of that claim. The Bill formally acknowledges private land ownership, private transaction agents, and positions the state as a regulator rather than a proprietor. Every clause that treats private transactions as legitimate economic activity refutes the State Lands Act ownership claim. The seventy-five per cent court caseload, the thriving private land market, and the Bill express a single structural contradiction. Dispossessed communities received no invitation to validate the instrument that regulates the market operating on their land.

The absent accounting

The bill’s silence on restitution forms part of a pattern of institutional omission. The TRRC excluded land and property disputes from its mandate. Cabinet removed the restitution provision from the validated National Land Policy. The June 2025 National Validation Workshop produced a stakeholder-validated draft containing restitution mechanisms in Section 6.7.2. Cabinet removed this provision in September 2025. It launched the revised version on 22 December 2025 without community consultation or public explanation. The 29th April workshop validates a communication strategy for the revised document. It disseminates the architecture’s output while disregarding community input.

On 1st April 2026, in his office, the minister assured me the state would not obstruct community legal initiatives to recover land. The workshop proceeded without addressing these developments. Transparent accounting would demand action. The workshop’s design prevents that outcome.

What stays the same

The Ministry concluded by reaffirming its commitment to land reforms that foster peace, reduce disputes, and support national development. The Ministry repeats this formula. It projects reform into the future. It assigns agency exclusively to the state. It treats sovereign communities as development targets rather than authors of policy.

The Architecture of Predation in The Gambia asked what the architecture is, how it survives, and what communities do to dismantle it. Before the State, Part One asked the prior question: by what right? This essay applies that question to the 29 April workshop and finds a system that performs reform while withholding authority. The framework operated through the Conference Hall. A development bank provided funding. The alkalo served as relay. Traditional authorities offered endorsement and intelligence services observed proceedings. All of this occurred in the name of land the state does not own. The machine runs on. The record holds the prior question.

The machine learns to listen without hearing.

About the organisation

Securing Futures: Land Rights Action Collaborative (SFLRAC) is a Gambian think tank. We use community-based participatory action research to secure land rights and advocate for accountable governance and sustainable development policies. The full research archive, including The Architecture of Predation in The Gambia: A Trilogy (SFLRAC, 2026) and the new series Before the State, is available at https://securing-futures.org/research/publications