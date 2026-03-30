What does the Government of The Gambia say about this?

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Dear Editor,

The on-going disaster in west Asia does not bode well for The Gambia on multiple fronts. The halt in shipments of crude oil, LNG and their by-products out of the Persian Gulf has a cascade of effects. Noteworthy here are the prices Nawec will face for heavy oil purchases, the prices all drivers will face at the petrol station and prices consumers will face buying cooking gas. Add to that pain is what farmers here will face when trying to buy fertiliser (if it is even available, that is). Importers face higher container rates, leading to across the board price increases. Food prices are expected to follow soon.

What are other governments doing? China and Russia have both stopped exporting fertiliser. The Philippines has declared a state of emergency because of lack of petrol, with other countries expected to follow soon. Other measures taking place include petrol rationing, shortened work weeks, reduced business hours and various energy conservation schemes. What is the Barrow regime telling us? Anything? Over and out.

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Amet Ngallan

Fajara

Questioning ‘MoBSE’s teacher recruitment process

Dear Editor,

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) teacher recruitment process needs to be questioned. It seems like the process was heavily manipulated. The ministry’s recruitment of teachers was unfair, as some candidates with all the requirements were not employed, while others without requirements were employed. What kind of system is that?

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The ministry introduced competency examinations to assess the credibility of teachers, but it is concerning that people who did not pass are being employed, while those who passed are being overlooked. What’s the point of the competency examinations if this is the case? Those who were employed – what qualifications do they possess that others don’t?

The recruitment process doesn’t stop at competency exams; the ministry also requires mathematics and English passes. However, many people are being employed without these subjects. If these requirements are crucial, why are they being disregarded?

This situation is disappointing and will continue to be so until the system changes. Corruption is tearing The Gambia apart. People with requirements are neglected, while those without are favoured. When will we have a solid education system if employment is based on connections?

Minister Habibatou Drammeh should investigate the teacher recruitment process. The body responsible for recruiting teachers has shown strong bias by employing people they have connections with and neglecting those with strong credentials.

I am calling for an investigation into the recruitment process, which appears to be tainted by corruption, bribery, and nepotism. Why are people who passed the competency examination and met the requirements being overlooked, while others without requirements are employed?

The country is heading down a path we cannot recover from. Thieves are everywhere. I suspected favouritism when I saw the ministry collecting money from applicants, and that’s exactly how it turned out. Why are people paying to apply for teaching positions? Where is the money going? It seems those with money are favoured, while poor people with strong credentials are neglected.

There should be redress and justice for college graduates who passed the competency examination and are being neglected. Mrs Drammeh should clarify the recruitment process and the purpose of the competency examination.

Abdoulie Darboe

Activist