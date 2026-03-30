Macky Sall’s legacy of repression: Senegal’s righteous rejection of his UN bid

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The last years of Macky Sall’s tenure as Senegal’s president cast a long shadow over his nation’s democratic aspirations, marked by killings and systemic human rights abuses that eroded public trust and fuelled widespread unrest.

His administration’s heavy-handed tactics against dissenters stand as a stark indictment of authoritarian overreach, making Senegal’s firm refusal to endorse his recent bid for UN secretary-general a principled stand for accountability. This rejection underscores Africa’s demand for leaders untainted by impunity.

Sall’s regime unleashed waves of repression, particularly during the 2021 protests sparked by the arrest of opposition leaders Ousmane Sonko and Bassirou Diomaye Faye, resulting in at least eighty deaths, hundreds of injuries, and arbitrary detentions of over 500 opposition figures. Security forces deployed live ammunition, militias, and military units against largely peaceful demonstrators protesting youth unemployment, inequality, corruption, and Covid-19 mismanagement, while shutting down media outlets and imposing social media blackouts.

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Amnesty International condemned these actions, and even the Ecowas Court ruled Senegal violated rights in cases like that of imprisoned former Dakar mayor Khalifa Sall. Corruption scandals further tarnished his record, including a US$10 billion BP gas deal implicating his brother, which went uninvestigated, alongside unaddressed embezzlement convictions like Sall’s own five-year sentence for fraud — though politically navigated.

His 2023 moves to rearrest Sonko and dissolve his party exemplified a pattern of jailing rivals to cling to power, steadily eroding his popularity and leaving a legacy his successor’s government now probes via amended amnesty laws targeting abusive officials.

So it didn’t’ come as a surprise that when in March 2026, Burundi pushed Sall’s nomination as Africa’s UN Secretary-General hopeful the bid collapsed amid objection from over a dozen member states, including Senegal itself. Dakar’s Permanent Mission to the AU issued a March 27 note declaring no endorsement or involvement, attributing the initiative solely to Burundi and rejecting any association. The AU Commission confirmed the draft’s failure, highlighting continental divisions over Sall’s credentials amid his self-exile in Morocco since April 2024 and ongoing probes into his era’s abuses.

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This rebuff asserts that human rights violators cannot ascend to global moral authority; Senegal’s post-Sall leadership under Bassirou Diomaye Faye prioritises justice over complicity, signalling Africa’s intolerance for leaders evading accountability. By publicly disavowing Sall, Senegal protects its sovereignty and demands the UN reflect integrity, not impunity.