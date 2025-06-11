Why the 3rd term may be too appealing for Barrow and his administration

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

There are three potent ingredients in President Barrow’s political appetite that refuse to dissipate: the taste of power, the accumulation of wealth, and the fear of political accountability. Since ascending to the presidency, Barrow has tasted power and grown accustomed to its intoxicating grip. For him and his inner circle, relinquishing power is no longer a procedural matter of democratic transition but an existential threat. In the Gambian context, the aftermath of a presidency is fraught with uncertainty, scrutiny, and potential legal consequences. Barrow knows this. The longer he can delay that inevitable aftermath, the more insulated and secure he believes he becomes.

A striking revelation from the 2021 presidential nominations was Barrow’s declared bank account balance—an eye-watering 200 million dalasis amassed within three years. This dramatic spike in personal wealth raises legitimate questions about the sources of such riches, especially in a country still reeling from economic hardship and systemic corruption. If this financial trajectory has continued unchecked, it is reasonable to infer that Barrow is wealthier today than ever. The two become inseparable when presidential authority becomes entangled with personal enrichment. Power protects wealth, and wealth reinforces the desire to cling to power.

Moreover, the numerous audit reports released over the years—detailing mismanagement, embezzlement, and rampant financial irregularities across public institutions—serve as a time bomb waiting to explode. These reports provide a roadmap for future enquiries and possible prosecutions, perhaps even a commission of investigation rivalling the magnitude and impact of the Janneh Commission. The stakes are undeniably high. For Barrow and many in his government, stepping down could open the floodgates of accountability.

What lies ahead may be a defining political twist in the country’s post-dictatorship narrative. These political ingredients—greed, fear, and impunity—are too potent to ignore. They will undoubtedly shape how The Gambia transitions from political decapitation to a future rooted in genuine reform, visionary leadership, and action-oriented governance. The coming years may mark either the breaking point of entrenched corruption or the rebirth of national integrity.

Salifu Manneh