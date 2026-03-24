Woman admits attempting to smuggle drugs into prison

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By Amadou Jadama

A few days after her arrest for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into the Mile 2 Prison, Bintou Jallow yesterday appeared before Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally in Banjul where she pleaded guilty to a three–count charge and was remanded.

Prosecutors led by ASP M A Mendy of DLGEA alleged that the accused was, on 16 March, found in possession of 264grams of cannabis sativa, 5 grams 526mg of hashes and 4 grams of Clonazepam, all of them, prohibited drugs.

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After the accused pleaded guilty on all three counts on the charge, the magistrate ordered the prosecutors to explain the facts of the case but they argued that they were not in position to narrate the facts because the complete file is not yet before them, and therefore sought an adjournment.

“Since the accused has already pleaded guilty voluntarily, I shall accordingly exercise my discretion to remand her to Mile 2 pending the narration of the brief of facts,” Magistrate Krubally ordered.

The magistrate also cautioned the prosecution to ensure that the complete file is available on the subsequent adjourned date, Monday 6th April.