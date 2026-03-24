NEW FERRY TO POSITION GAMBIA AS SUB-REGIONAL TRADE HUB

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By Tabora Bojang

President Adama Barrow has expressed optimism that the new ferry boat he commissioned in Barra yesterday will promote economic growth and position the country as a hub for sub regional trade.

The vessel is funded through a grant from the African Development Bank and is expected to enhance transportation between Barra and Banjul.

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The president said the efficiency of the country’s major trade gateways such as the sea port, ferry services, airport and telecommunications systems remains fundamental to sustained economic growth and competitiveness, and recognising this reality, his government has prioritised the continuous development of transport infrastructure.

“Investment in this sector is central to our ambition of positioning The Gambia as a hub for sub regional trade, value addition, distribution and re-export activities.” he said.

He recounted that for decades, the Ferry Services have operated under intense constraints facing growing demand for increasing vehicular traffic, freight movement and passenger volumes, adding that the commissioning of this new ferry represents a major enhancement in the fleet capacity along the critical Banjul-Barra crossing.

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“My administration attaches particular importance to the service provided by these ferries because of their direct impact on the socioeconomic wellbeing of our people“, he added.

The president however warned against complacency and called on the Ferry Services management to ensure a wise professional management for effective utilisation, operational efficiency and consistent delivery of safe and reliable services.

“I urge Ferry Services to ensure that this investment is supported by sustainable operational crisis management and structured maintenance planning that guarantees optimal performance throughout the vessels lifecycle, “he warned.

Banjul -Barra Bridge plan still alive

President Barrow further revealed that his plan to build a bridge over the water way remains firm and called on the people of the area to trust the process. “If I am able to build a bridge in Farafenni, Basse, why not here?” Barrow asked.

Vessel capacity

Ousman Jobarteh, the managing director of Gambia Ports Authority disclosed that the new ferry is built with modern standards and has a dual operating system using both fuel and renewable energy in addition to modern safety equipment and sanitary facilities. He added that it has capacity to carry 2000 passengers without trucks.

With trucks, it can carry up to 1200 passengers with 4 trucks and 27 smaller vehicles.