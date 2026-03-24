The new ferry is welcome but…

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The inauguration of a new ferry by the Gambia Ferry Services yesterday was more than a ceremonial milestone. It was a moment of cautious optimism for thousands of commuters who depend daily on the river crossing. In recent years, the service has been plagued by breakdowns, long delays, overcrowding, and uncertainty, turning what should be a routine journey into an exhausting ordeal. For many Gambians, the ferry is not a luxury but a lifeline connecting livelihoods, families, and opportunities.

This new vessel represents a welcome investment in public infrastructure, but history urges us to temper celebration with responsibility. Too often, major public assets begin their life with promise, only to decline prematurely due to poor maintenance, weak oversight, and inconsistent funding. If this ferry is to avoid the fate of its predecessors, a culture of sustainability must take root from day one.

First, routine maintenance should not be treated as an afterthought but as a core operational priority. Scheduled servicing, timely repairs, and the availability of spare parts must be guaranteed through ring-fenced funding. Second, staff training and accountability mechanisms are essential. Skilled operators and engineers, backed by clear performance standards, can significantly extend the lifespan of the vessel.

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Equally important is transparency. Regular public reporting on the ferry’s condition, finances, and service performance would build trust and encourage responsible management. Finally, policymakers must resist the temptation to overburden the ferry beyond its designed capacity, as overuse without care is a recipe for rapid deterioration.

Yesterday’s launch should mark not just the arrival of a new ferry, but the beginning of a new standard. The true success of this investment will not be measured by its maiden voyage, but by its reliability years from now.