Woman arrested for allegedly dumping baby in toilet

By Amadou Jadama

Police in Mandinary on Tuesday arrested one Mariama Manjang from Lamin Babylon for allegedly dumping her newborn baby in a toilet, impeccable sources told The Standard.

An eye witness who begged for anonymity, said the suspect had newly moved into a rented house in Babylon where it was observed that she was pregnant.

According to our source the lifeless baby was discovered by the landlord who confronted the suspect who begged for protection urging the landlord not to expose her.

Our source added that the landlord then alerted the police who called in the fire ambulance to recover the body from the toilet. The police then arrested the suspect and she is being investigated. A senior police officer confirmed the incident but gave no further details.