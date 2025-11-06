Yahya Jammeh cannot intimidate the nation! We must not allow it

- Advertisement -

The time has come for Gambians to put Yaya Jammeh and his supporters where they belong: in the dustbin of our painful history. The AFPRC and APRC regimes that he led were nothing short of a criminal enterprise, a gang of corrupt and violent men who looted our wealth, violated our rights, and desecrated the moral fabric of our nation. If Yaya Jammeh has no shame or regret for his ungodly and evil rule, Gambians must not allow his shameless bravado to go unchallenged. In his trail lies only tears, blood, and misery.

No Gambian ever invited Yaya to stage a coup in 1994. He was not chosen by God to rule this country. When he forced himself into office through intimidation and deceit, he did not become a special being. As president, he had no personal wealth. Every school, road, or hospital built under his regime was funded by the Gambian taxpayer and by loans and grants obtained in our name.

Yet, through corruption, Yahya Jammeh became a millionaire. He is nothing but a Tyrant who destroyed the nation.

Every government has a duty to deliver public services. But no leader has the right to trample on the Constitution and the rights of citizens. For 22 despicable years, Jammeh violated every law, desecrated every institution, and committed unspeakable crimes against Gambians. His rule was one of torture, killings, disappearances, rape, and the plunder of public resources.

Gambians owe Yaya Jammeh no gratitude, no sympathy, and no forgiveness until justice is done. He was the embodiment of evil, unpatriotism, and violence. He must face justice.

It is pathetic that Yaya Jammeh remains blind to his crimes. For nine years in exile, he has acted with contempt and arrogance, refusing to accept responsibility or show remorse. No one has harmed The Gambia more than Yaya Jammeh and his rogue AFPRC soldiers and APRC party. They do not own this country, and it is time Gambians stood up to their arrogance and shameful attempt to cleanse and legitimise a disgraceful tyrant and his crimes.

If they have forgotten history, we have not. The evidence of their crimes is written in blood and tears. Yaya Jammeh has no further use for The Gambia other than to face justice for his atrocities.

I call on every Gambian to raise their voice and remind this disgraced tyrant that he is a prodigal son who betrayed his nation, divided his people, and destroyed our values. He polluted our politics with tribalism, corruption, dishonesty, and indecency.

If President Adama Barrow had not betrayed Gambians, Yaya Jammeh would not today have the audacity to open his mouth. His tail would be between his legs. But Barrow resurrected Yaya Jammeh by aligning himself with the APRC and its enablers. For his selfish hunger for power, Barrow went to Kanilai to lie on Jammeh’s bed of shame and disgrace.

Furthermore, by bringing Jammeh’s men and women back into Cabinet, the National Assembly, and across state institutions, Barrow gave a lifeline to the same criminal machinery that Gambians voted out in 2016. Barrow squandered nine crucial years of our national recovery. Shame!

Therefore, the time has come for citizens to say “Never Again” in action, not words. 2026 must be the year to rescue this nation from the twin disasters of Adama Barrow and Yaya Jammeh and from their corrupt and unpatriotic enterprises, NPP and APRC.

For The Gambia, Our Homeland

Madi Jobarteh