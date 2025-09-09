Yonna Wallet, GTSC sign MoU to transform bus travelling  

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Yonna Wallet and the Gambia Transport Service Company (GTSC) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding to make bus travelling in The Gambia easier, smarter, cashless and hassle free.

The initiative is a new strategic partnership aimed at transforming public transport payments in The Gambia.

Through this partnership, GTSC travellers can now purchase tickets, reserve seats and book for others directly via the Yonna Wallet app providing a fast, cashless, and convenient experience across all GTSC routes.

Amadou Drammeh, the Director of Traffic Operations at GTSC, said the initiative is a remarkable milestone in their ongoing journey to modernise and strengthen public transportation in The Gambia. As the nation’s premier transport provider, Drammeh added, GTSC remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation, efficiency and service excellence.

The introduction of digital fare collection is not only a technological advancement, but also a move necessitated by the growing demand for customer convenience. With this system, our passengers will now be able to purchase tickets from the comfort of their homes, avoid long queues and enjoy seamless access to our services beyond convenience. It enhances transparency, reduces cash handling risk and provides accurate data to guide service improvement,” Drammeh said.

He said the GSTC is delighted to collaborate with Yonna Group Gambia, a partner that shares their vision for a smarter, safer and more accessible public transport system. “We are paving the way for a new chapter in mobility and connectivity of our people,” he said.

Momodou Barrow, the General Manager of Yonna Group, said the Yonna Wallet has grown beyond just keeping money in it, but also sending money to families and friends, and what they have seen happening recently, is people have really embrace that.

“People can do a lot of service payments using smart technologies like Yonna Wallet. Today in this country, our wallets have a track record of proofing every security measure. A lot of people fell in love with our service not just because it’s a tool for transferring money, but we allow people to send money out of the country using our digital platform,” Barrow said

Ba Lamin Darboe, the Deputy General Manager of GTSC, said the move is not just about launching a partner., but also, celebrating a shared vision of service innovation and nation building. “The partnership we are unveiling between GTSC and Yonna group represents a bold step forward in the way transport services are accessed, delivered and experienced in The Gambia, from the very beginning, GTSC had a clear mission to connect people and places through safe, reliable and affordable transportation. But in pursuing this mission, we have never stood still. We have continuously evolved, invested and innovated to ensure that the Gambian people and our labourers benefit from a transport service that meets international standards.”

He explained that their journey of transformation has had two major pillars, infrastructure development and digital modernisation. “On the one hand, we have invested in expanding our fleet, modernizing our depots and upgrading our facilities. These infrastructural advancements are not cosmetic. They are the backboard that allows us to operate more efficiently, serve more people and create a more comfortable experience for our passengers. On the other hand, we recognise that the future belongs to those who embrace technology. That is why the GTSC, has placed digital transformation at the heart of its strategy to ensure that we are not left behind. We want to make every stage of our customer’s journey simpler, faster and more convenient, from buying a ticket, boarding a bus and arriving safely at their destination.”

He added that the partnership with the Yonna-group is a testament of this commitment: “We have a strong nationwide presence, a reputation for trust and efficiency. Passengers will now be able to purchase GTSC tickets closer to their homes, workplaces and communities. No longer will our customers have to travel long distances or wait endlessly in queues just for a secure tickets.”

Other speakers includes: Yankuba Mamburay, the Managing Director of Yonna Islamic Microfinance and Aminata Jallow, Head of Admin. and HR,