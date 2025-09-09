State Department honours Ambassador Sharon Cromer for distinguished service to Gambia

- Advertisement -

Washington, D.C. — On Thursday, August 28, 2025 Momodou Lamin Bah, ambassador of The Gambia to the United States of America, participated in a formal ceremony at the US Department of State honoring Sharon L Cromer, former United States ambassador to The Gambia, for her exemplary service and enduring contributions to Gambian-American relations.

The ceremony commenced with an introduction by Mr. Leonard Cisneros, The Gambia Desk Officer, who welcomed Ambassador Cromer to the gallery. Ambassador Bah delivered remarks commending Ambassador Cromer’s steadfast commitment to the principles of freedom, democracy and human rights throughout her tenure in The Gambia. He highlighted her deep engagement with Gambian leadership, civil society and grassroots communities, noting her instrumental role in advancing the welfare of women, children, and farmers—including the launch of the Master Farmer Initiative.

Ambassador Cromer’s leadership in addressing sensitive national issues was also recognised, particularly her efforts during the 2024 Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) crisis. Her proactive engagement with stakeholders and coordination of sensitization campaigns were praised as pivotal in fostering dialogue and awareness.

Mr. Jonathan Pratt, senior official at the Department of State, delivered a comprehensive overview of Ambassador Cromer’s distinguished career spanning over three decades. He emphasised her leadership within USAID and her transformative impact on The Gambia’s development, especially in agriculture, health, and transitional justice. He further acknowledged her advocacy in the fight against FGM and the unwavering support of her family throughout her diplomatic journey.

The ceremony concluded with the symbolic presentation of the United States flag, marking a heartfelt tribute to Ambassador Cromer’s legacy of service, partnership, and enduring friendship with the people of The Gambia.

Gambian Embassy in Washington