NGO donates 40-foot container of books to Gambian schools

By Amadou Jadama

The non-profit organisation, Million Books for the Gambia, has made another significant donation of a 40-foot container loaded with books to schools across the country.

The donation, which includes novels, literature books, law books, encyclopedias, mathematics books, and more, was distributed among 20 schools, ranging from senior secondary to early childhood development studies.

The initiative was started by Lang Dibba, a Gambian living in the United States, who reached out to Patrick Plomsiki, Executive Director of Million Books for Africa. Mr Plomsiki’s organisation collects books from around America and sends them to vulnerable and less privileged places in Africa.

Since its inception over a decade ago, Million Books for the Gambia has distributed over a million books to schools nationwide.

The organisation’s efforts have gone beyond Banjul, where it initially started, to cover all regions of the country.

Alhagie Musa Mendy, a veteran educationist and co-coordinator of the project, expressed gratitude to Mr Patrick Plomsiki and all contributors to the project’s sustainability.

He also paid homage to Lang Dibba, describing him as a philanthropist and patriotic son of the soil.

The principals of Kanifing South Senior Secondary School and Stepping Stone ECD & LBS, Majabou Gaye and Mrs Pratt, respectively, thanked the donors for their humanitarian gesture. Mr Gaye emphasised the importance of books in schools, likening them to fuel for machines. Both principals promised to put the donated books to good use.

Million Books for the Gambia has a history of donating books, laptops, computers, and bicycles to schools across the country. The organisation has donated over a thousand bicycles to Nusrat Senior Secondary School and computers to Armitage.

The University of the Gambia has also benefited from past donations.

Alhagie Musa Mendy thanked the Minister of Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Habibatou Drammeh, for her advice and guidance. He also expressed appreciation to Mr Patrick Plomsiki and all contributors to the project’s sustainability.

“This donation is a testament to the power of collaboration and compassion in making a positive impact on education in The Gambia,” he said.