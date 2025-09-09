NEA, UNEP move to combat climate change

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The National Environment Agency (NEA) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) have taken a significant step towards combating climate change in The Gambia by validating the Restoration of the Ecological Corridor for Forest Biodiversity Conservation and Ecosystems Services Project (RECOSERV) document.

This project aims to address the country’s pressing environmental challenges, including deforestation, soil erosion, rising sea levels, and increased salinity in coastal areas, which threaten agricultural productivity, biodiversity, and ecosystem health.

The project aims to restore and conserve forest biodiversity and ecosystem services in The Gambia, supporting the implementation of the Great Green Wall Initiative.

Dr Dawda Badjie, the Executive Director of the National Environment Agency, said the project will enhance environmental sustainability, improve livelihoods, and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through ecosystem restoration and sustainable land management.

“It will also promote community involvement in environmental conservation and sustainable development, ensuring that local needs and concerns are addressed. The project will help address environmental degradation, desertification, and climate change through targeted ecosystem restoration, aligning with national aspirations to enhance environmental sustainability and improve livelihoods.”

Deputising for the DPS of MECCNAR, Bintou Gassama-Jammeh said The Gambia, like many other nations in the Sahel, faces significant challenges like environmental degradation, economic constraint and infrastructure deficit.

“This initiative provides a powerful framework to address some of the most urgent environmental issues, including degradation, desertification and reducing impact of climate change through targeted ecosystem restoration,” she added.

By restoring ecological corridors and promoting sustainable land management, the project will help build a resilient environment for future generations, reducing the risks associated with climate change. It aligns with The Gambia’s national development priorities, including enhancing environmental sustainability, improving livelihoods, and achieving the SDGs.

The validation workshop brought together stakeholders to review and comment on the draft project document, ensuring that it captures the country’s specific needs and priorities.

The document was developed in collaboration with UNEP and stakeholders, incorporating scientific and reliable data to justify and develop a bankable project.

The validated document will serve as a crucial roadmap for reducing climate disruption, preserving agricultural productivity and biodiversity, and building a resilient environment for generations to come. The project is also expected to be implemented in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, including government agencies, local communities, and international organisations.