Morocco first African nation to punch 2026 World Cup ticket, group races tighten

Morocco became the first African team to qualify for the Fifa World Cup 2026 as across the continent, matchday seven of the qualifiers have been completed in most groups, leaving three fixtures still to play.

The Atlas Lions sealed a ruthless 5–0 victory over Niger in Rabat on Friday night while Tanzania’s draw away to Congo in their Matchday 6 of their African qualifiers.

The result for the Moroccans clinched top spot in Group E with two matches to spare in the group following the withdrawal of Eritrea from the group, confirming a third successive World Cup for the Atlas Lions and their seventh appearance overall.

Across the continent, Matchday Seven has been completed in most groups, leaving three fixtures still to play for the majority of teams in November and March.

Morocco wrapped up qualification ahead of schedule, reflecting a near-perfect campaign that includes wins over Tanzania (2–0 twice), Zambia (2–1), Congo (6–0) and Niger (2–1, 5–0). El Kaabi leads their scoring in qualifying with four goals.

With Africa allocated nine automatic places for the expanded finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States, Morocco are the first to grab one of those spots.

The remaining group winners will join them, while the best runners-up will have a play-off path to a potential tenth berth via the inter-confederation play-off.

Qualification adds another chapter to a remarkable period for Moroccan football. In Qatar 2022, Regragui’s team defeated Spain and Portugal on their way to a historic semi-final, the first by an African nation, before finishing fourth.

Much of the tactical framework from that run—defensive control, midfield balance, quick vertical transitions—has been visible again in these qualifiers.

What the rest of Africa looks like

Elsewhere, the picture remains fluid after seven rounds. Several groups are tightly poised behind their leaders, with margins so fine that goal difference could yet decide second place and a play-off route.

Traditional powers and rising outsiders alike still have three pivotal fixtures to navigate across the final window(s).

Morocco’s early qualification, achieved while many rivals face a sprint finish, is a measure of how efficiently they have negotiated potential stumbling blocks.

Their ticket arrives as Matchday 7 concludes across the continent, leaving three fixtures remaining for most teams in November and March.

Group A – Egypt cruising, Burkina Faso keep pace

Egypt (19 pts) remain in command after six wins and a draw, while Burkina Faso (14) kept the pressure on with a 6–0 demolition of Djibouti. The battle for third is tight: Sierra Leone (8) lead Guinea-Bissau (7) and Ethiopia (6), with Djibouti (1) bottom. The Burkinabè also sit strongly in the ranking of second-placed teams.

Group B – DR Congo lead, Senegal unbeaten

A 4–1 away win over South Sudan keeps DR Congo (16) on top. Senegal (15) are still unbeaten and well-placed to pounce. Sudan (12) remain in touch, while Mauritania (5), Togo (4) and South Sudan (3) need a surge to change the narrative.

South Africa (16) stretched their advantage with a 3–0 win in Lesotho. Benin (11) edged Zimbabwe to stay second, but Nigeria (10) reignited their push by beating Rwanda (8) 1–0 in Uyo via Tolu Arokodare’s early second-half strike.

Lesotho (6) and Zimbabwe (4) complete the standings. With three games left, this section still has room for drama.

Group D – Cape Verde v Cameroon set for sprint finish

Cape Verde (16) stayed top, just ahead of Cameroon (15), who remain unbeaten. Libya (11) are stubborn outsiders, Angola (7) sit mid-pack, and Mauritius (5) and Eswatini (2) require a perfect finish to climb.

Group E – Morocco qualified; traffic behind them

With Morocco (18) already through, attention turns to the chase for second: Tanzania (10) are three wins and two defeats from six; Zambia (6, 5 GP) and Niger (6, 5 GP) have a game in hand on the Taifa Stars; Congo (1) are adrift. (Eritrea withdrew, so the group has uneven match counts.)

Group F – Côte d’Ivoire–Gabon duel

Hosts of AFCON 2023, Côte d’Ivoire (19), lead Gabon (18) by a point after seven rounds. Burundi (10) hold third, while Gambia (7) and Kenya (6) need a late surge; Seychelles (0) remain winless. The Elephants’ remarkable 15:0 goals record is a key tiebreaker.

Group G – Algeria top; Uganda and Mozambique locked

Algeria (18) stay in pole despite one slip. Behind them it’s tight: Uganda (12) jumped to second with a 4–0 win over Mozambique, who also sit on 12 but with an inferior goal difference. Guinea (10) and Botswana (9) are still in the mix; Somalia (1) prop up the table.

Group H – Tunisia clear, scramble for second

Tunisia (19) boast seven games without conceding (12:0) and hold a seven-point cushion. Namibia (12) currently lead the chase for the runners-up slot from Liberia (10) and Equatorial Guinea (10), with Malawi (9) and São Tomé and Príncipe (1) trailing.

Group I – Ghana lead a four-way race

Ghana (16) top the section after a 1–1 draw in Chad earlier in the window, but Madagascar (13), Mali (12) and Comoros (12) are all within striking distance. Central African Republic (5) and Chad (1) need a perfect finish to trouble the leaders.